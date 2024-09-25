Students bring weapons to school; one dismissed, three suspended

A government-aided higher secondary school student in Tirunelveli district has been dismissed for bringing weapons to the school for attacking other students with whom he had developed enmity. Three other students have been placed under suspension for supporting the dismissed student in bringing the weapons to the school.

Sources in the Department of School Education said a scuffle broke out between two groups of students at Sripuram a few weeks ago, in which a student was assaulted by the opposite group. Fearing retaliation, two students brought a sickle, a knife and a steel rod in an apparent attempt to defend themselves from a possible attack by the opposite group.

When the teachers came to know of this, they alerted the Headmaster, who seized the weapons from the students and informed their parents of the seizure. As the parents met the Headmaster, the weapons seized from their students were shown to them. During inquiry, it was found that four students had played a role in bringing the weapons to the school for an attack.

Subsequently, one student was dismissed from the school as the arms belonged to him. The other three students had been placed under suspension till October 3, the sources said.