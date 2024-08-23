Students briefed on importance of e-vehicle usage

Students from various schools were briefed on the necessity and importance of e-vehicles for achieving the sustainable development goals within the stipulated time period at Courtyard by Marriott here on Friday.

Sushil Reddy from Mumbai, who is on a travel on his e-car in southern India, now halted in Madurai to elaborate to students on his experiences of using e-vehicles.

Though he was particular about the shortcomings of e-vehicles, owing to inadequate facilities like charging kiosk and service centres, he believed that the facilities would be improved in near future, thanks to the increase in sales and usage of e-vehicles.

Making note of technicalities lying behind e-bikes and e-cars, he said that learning of other things would help in understanding the vehicles and their technology.

He said that though the techniques in the vehicles were a bit complicated and the price was comparatively higher than conventional vehicles, it would be worthful for enjoying the sophistications and saving money in terms of fuel usage.