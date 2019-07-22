Students boycott school over transfer of HM

Over 50 children of a Panchayat Union Middle School at Peranaickenpatti near Vembakottai have been boycotting classes since July 15 after the transfer of the school headmaster, A. Sakradoss.

A section of parents, who were agitated over the sudden transfer of the headmaster, petitioned to Collector A. Sivagnanam seeking his reappointment to the school.

They said the headmaster had initiated developmental activities in the school. “The foremost is that our children have been relieved from the task of cleaning the toilets,” said K. Manikandan of Adi Tamilar Peravai.

Also, he took steps to repair the borewell and provide proper water connection and employed outsiders to clean the toilets.

Outside the school premises, he made all arrangments for poor children to get scholarship.

“Otherwise, we were forced to run from pillar to post to get it sanctioned at various offices. This headmaster did everything on his own,” said N. Balamurugan, a parent.

Mr. Sakradoss also helped the poor families by spending money from his pocket. “It is not that people from one community or only the elders are protesting. The children are not willing to go to the school without Mr. Sakradoss. This is self-explanatory,” he said.

An official said that even Mr. Sakradoss was asked to paficy the protesters. But, that did not work. The parents were also insisting on getting transfer certificates if Mr. Sakradoss was not reinstated.

“We are not against the new headmaster. We cannot accept anyone other than Mr. Sakradoss as our school headmaster,” Mr. Balamurugan added.