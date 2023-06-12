ADVERTISEMENT

Students back in school after summer vacation

June 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Assembly time: First day in school after summer vacation for students of Nirmala Girls Higher Secondary School. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Schools reopened for students of Classes VI to XII on Monday.

In some of the schools in Madurai, teachers welcomed the students with flowers or chocolates.

At Velliveethiyar Corporation School for Girls and Ponmudiyar school, the students received textbooks and notebooks from Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth.

The Mayor inspected the campus. The toilets, furniture and the school surroundings were cleaned since they remained closed for summer vacation. MLA G. Thalapathi, Deputy Mayor Nagarajan, Corporation Commissioner K J Praveen Kumar, zone chairperson Saravana Bhuvaneshwari and others participated.

The teachers would conduct orientation programmes for the next two days to put the students at ease before the start of another year of academic rigour.

For junior and primary students, the classes will start from June 14.

CONNECT WITH US