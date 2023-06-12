HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students back in school after summer vacation

June 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Assembly time: First day in school after summer vacation for students of Nirmala Girls Higher Secondary School.

Assembly time: First day in school after summer vacation for students of Nirmala Girls Higher Secondary School. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Schools reopened for students of Classes VI to XII on Monday.

In some of the schools in Madurai, teachers welcomed the students with flowers or chocolates.

At Velliveethiyar Corporation School for Girls and Ponmudiyar school, the students received textbooks and notebooks from Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth.

The Mayor inspected the campus. The toilets, furniture and the school surroundings were cleaned since they remained closed for summer vacation. MLA G. Thalapathi, Deputy Mayor Nagarajan, Corporation Commissioner K J Praveen Kumar, zone chairperson Saravana Bhuvaneshwari and others participated.

The teachers would conduct orientation programmes for the next two days to put the students at ease before the start of another year of academic rigour.

For junior and primary students, the classes will start from June 14.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.