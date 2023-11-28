HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students assault conductors in Madurai, Virudhunagar

November 28, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two incidents of students hitting TNSTC bus conductors have been reported in Madurai and Virudhunagar.

In the incident reported in Madurai on Tuesday, a few school students had been creating a ruckus by shouting while standing on the footboard of the city bus which was proceeding to Periyar bus stand from Kariyapatti.

When the bus was proceeding near Villapuram, the conductor, V. Eswaran, 42, of Tirunagar, scolded them for travelling on the footboard. Some of the students picked a quarrel with him and two of them beat him up and fled the scene.

The driver immediately stopped the bus near Villapuram arch. A few other buses were also stopped on the road. Police rushed to the spot and pacified the crew members with the promise of taking stringent action. The buses resumed their journey after a few minutes.

In Virudhunagar district, two ITI students, both minors, assaulted a bus conductor, P. Suresh, 41, of Rajapalayam at P. Kumaralingam on Monday.

The police said the conductor scolded the duo as they were whistling and shouting in an abusive language in the bus which was going to Sivakasi from Virudhunagar.

The conductor stopped the bus at Bazar police station and handed them over to the police as they seemed to be drunk. Later, when the bus was proceeding near P. Kumaralingapuram, a motorbike intercepted the bus.

The bike riders got into the bus and abused the conductor and assaulted him, inflicting an injury on his face. The conductor was treated at the Primary Health Centre in Amathur.

Based on his complaint, Amathur police have booked the boys for assault, using abusive language and preventing the conductor from discharging his duty.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.