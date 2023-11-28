Students assault conductors in Madurai, Virudhunagar

November 28, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MADURAI

Two incidents of students hitting TNSTC bus conductors have been reported in Madurai and Virudhunagar.

In the incident reported in Madurai on Tuesday, a few school students had been creating a ruckus by shouting while standing on the footboard of the city bus which was proceeding to Periyar bus stand from Kariyapatti.

When the bus was proceeding near Villapuram, the conductor, V. Eswaran, 42, of Tirunagar, scolded them for travelling on the footboard. Some of the students picked a quarrel with him and two of them beat him up and fled the scene.

The driver immediately stopped the bus near Villapuram arch. A few other buses were also stopped on the road. Police rushed to the spot and pacified the crew members with the promise of taking stringent action. The buses resumed their journey after a few minutes.

In Virudhunagar district, two ITI students, both minors, assaulted a bus conductor, P. Suresh, 41, of Rajapalayam at P. Kumaralingam on Monday.

The police said the conductor scolded the duo as they were whistling and shouting in an abusive language in the bus which was going to Sivakasi from Virudhunagar.

The conductor stopped the bus at Bazar police station and handed them over to the police as they seemed to be drunk. Later, when the bus was proceeding near P. Kumaralingapuram, a motorbike intercepted the bus.

The bike riders got into the bus and abused the conductor and assaulted him, inflicting an injury on his face. The conductor was treated at the Primary Health Centre in Amathur.

Based on his complaint, Amathur police have booked the boys for assault, using abusive language and preventing the conductor from discharging his duty.