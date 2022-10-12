Students asked to leave early for school to avoid crowded buses

A. Arumugam, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Madurai, speaks at an awareness event in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

School students have been asked to leave home early for school and wait for a few minutes at school while returning home so that they get buses that are not crowded to avoid unsafe footboard journey.

Addressing students of Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here on Wednesday, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Madurai, A. Arumugam, said that 890 ordinary city buses were being operated by TNSTC Madurai which provided free rides to all women, transgenders, differently-abled and those accompanying them.

A total of five lakh women were using these buses in Madurai Division and 1.68 crore passengers were making free journeys.

Mr. Arumugam also said that 4.13 lakh college and school students were given free bus passes for 2022-23.

When the Correspondent of the school, S. Parthasarthy, appealed to him to operate additional bus services during school timings to preventing overcrowding of buses, Mr. Arumugam asked the students to plan their journeys.

He pointed out that buses were overcrowded as most of the students chose to travel at the last minute.

He asked them to start early from home to catch buses a few minutes before the peak hours. Similarly, the students can take buses while returning home after waiting for few minutes.

"Waiting for some time will get you buses without any crowd," he said.

Pointing out a recent death of a school student after falling from a city bus, Mr. Arumugam said that the fatal accident was discussed at the highest level in the State government.

He said that all bus drivers who were involved in fatal road accidents were given special training using simulators. A total of 186 drivers got the training in Madurai, Dindigul and Virudhunagar regions between April 2021 till March 2022. Thirty buses were being operated during the night hours.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), S. Arumugasamy, TNSTC General Manager, K. Ilangovan, school principal, K.s. Narayanan, were among those who addressed the students on safe journey.