‘Students asked to come to school in violation of norm’

Students Federation of India (SFI) has alleged that a private institution in Balarangapuram here had asked students to attend classes at school, in violation of the government’s directive.

SFI district secretary S. Veldeva said the government first announced that students could come to school to clarify doubts on the subject, but with their parents’ consent. The decision was later cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic not subsiding.

A. Bonyface, a member of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), said the students did not wear school uniform. They had classes for four hours and did not wear face masks inside the classroom, he said.

Mr. Veldeva said action must be taken against all private institutions that ask students to come to the school during the pandemic.

Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan said that when he enquired with the school, they said a small number of students had come to the school to clarify doubts. “But the management asked the students to leave home by noon. There has been no official circular permitting management of schools to ask students to come to the institutions to attend classes,” he said.