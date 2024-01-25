Students asked to be ‘future ready’

January 25, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Convocation not only marks the end of student life but also the beginning of a professional phase where new responsibilities would be bestowed upon and it is the moment where you exit your comfort zones and experience life’s challenges, said Mother Teresa Women’s University Vice-Chancellor K. Kala, while addressing the graduants at the 47th graduation ceremony held at Fatima College here on Tuesday.

A total of 1,469 graduates of 23 different departments, who had passed out in the academic year 2021-2022, received their degrees during the ceremony. The VC stressed the importance of being ‘future ready’ by equipping oneself with the technology of the day. Students should have a grasp of futuristic topics such as Artificial intelligence, machine learning, Augmented Technology, and Data Mining along with powerful communication, soft skills and entrepreneurial skills.

She used the slow but strong-rooted growth of bamboo tree as a metaphor for students who achieve their dreams through persistent efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earoier, college secreatary Sr. M. Francisca Flora declared the graduation ceremony open. Principal Sr G. Celine Sahaya Mary presented the annual report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.