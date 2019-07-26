Students and public visit INS Parundu

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Thursday, INS Parundu, the Indian Naval Air Station at Uchipulli, opened its gates to school students and general public to take closer look at the Chetak helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) aircraft, deployed for aerial surveillance.

A large number of school students and public drawn from here, Uchipulli, Ramaeswaram and Mandapam thronged the Naval Air Station and witnessed the aircraft manoeuvring. “The event drew enormous response from the students and public,” a release from INS Parundu said.

Senior officials briefed the visitors about Kargil war and the role that the Indian Navy had played in the war. They also briefed the visitors on the functioning of UAV aircraft and Chetak choppers which were deployed for coastal surveillance and pressed into service for search operation when fishermen were caught in distress.

People, especially youth took interest in taking selfies with Chetak and UAV aircraft in the backdrop. The officials also used the occasion to enlighten the students on the employment opportunities in the Indian Navy and encouraged them to join the Navy.