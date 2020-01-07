Students, advocates flay attack in Jawaharlal Nehru University

A day after violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where students and faculty members were attacked with rods and sticks by masked men and women, a group of students affiliated to Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a demonstration in front of Madurai Kamaraj University College on Monday to express solidarity with their JNU counterparts.

“Even after the atrocious attack on students, no action has been taken and not a single person has been arrested. This shows that the Union government is in support of the attackers,” said M. Kannan, State vice-president, SFI.

The protesters also raised slogans against ‘goondaism’ on campus. “The government thinks they can use force to disperse peaceful protests of students, being held in a democratic way. But we will continue to fight for our rights,” he said.

A group of advocates also staged a protest in front of Madurai district court complex condemning the attack on students and demanding immediate action against the attackers. “This is a planned attack and it is evident that the government is in support of the protesters,” said S. Vanchinathan, an advocate.

“The State has failed in all aspects - economic, social and constitutional. These fascist rulers first captured government institutions and now target higher education institutions. In opposition to their rule, the advocates will continue to support students who are protesting across the country,” he said.