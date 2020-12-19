Students advised to follow a disciplined regime

Assistant Commissioner of Police T.K. Lily Grace addresses a workshop for students in Madurai on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police T.K. Lilly Grace urged students to be brave and stand up for their rights, at a five-day awareness programme at the Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation here on Saturday.

The awareness programme ‘Walk with dignity - stand up for our rights’ was inaugurated to enlighten students particularly girls on adolescence, physical and mental health issues.

She asked the students to confide in a trustworthy adult when uncomfortable over any circumstance or issue they faced so that the issue can be addressed appropriately.

Taking a swipe at the stereotyping of women in cinema, she said thankfully the situation was better now and women centric issues were being dealt with. When compared to men, women were mentally strong, she added.

Oncologist J. Jebasingh urged the students to follow a strict and disciplined food chart. He asked the students to avoid eatables that had high sugar and salt content. Always prefer vegetables and fruits over fast food, he said.

He advised students to play outdoors to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Parents used to struggle to get their children back at home but now they had to push their children out as most of them are engrossed in the content on television or mobile phones.

Avoid watching television or mobile phones before going to bed in order to beat stress and sleep better. Instead meditate for at least 20 minutes, he said. There was a need to create an awareness of vaccines available to build immunity, he added.

Managing Trustee of the Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation S. Selva Gomathi told them about the contributions made by frontline warriors like doctors and police in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.