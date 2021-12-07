Student beaten to death: CPI (M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has sought legal action against the police personnel involved in reported brutal attack on a student, L. Manikandan, leading to his death.

After visiting his parents at Neerkozhiyendal near Muthukalathoor on Tuesday, the former MLA, Bala Bharathi, said that there were eye-witnesses to the brutal attack. The police attacked him for not stopping the vehicle during a vehicle check. “The police claim that he was not assaulted in the lock-up. But, people have seen them assaulting him on the road after a chase,” she said. He had vomited blood and was taken to the police station. After calling his parents to the police station, the police handed him over to them after getting signature as acknowledgement of handing over. “This per se has raised suspicion over the role of the police. It is very clear that the boy was murdered by the police,” she said. Stating that the boy was a first-generation college student, she said that the boy, who dreamt of joining the police force, was killed by the police themselves. She sought ₹1 crore compensation to the poor family and protection to them and a government job to one of the family members.