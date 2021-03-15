Madurai

Student wins medals in shooting championship

A Class 11 student of TVS School secured five gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal in the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting championship held in Chennai.

Tanish Milind Salunkhe represented The Madurai Rifle Club. Club secretary S.V.S.S Velshankar trained him for the event.

