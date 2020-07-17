Student, who stopped her marriage, passes 12th exam with flying colours

A year-and-half back, K. Lekha, who was 17-years-old then, contacted the Childline, to prevent her marriage.
Officials of the Childline and Child Welfare Committee intervened and placed this student, who hailed from Naithanpatti of Melur block, at a Child Care Unit. Now, she has secured 549 marks out of 600 in the Class 12 State Board examinations, results of which were announced on Thursday.
Ms. Lekha’s mother has been suffering from mental disorder for nearly eight years. Her father, an alcoholic, had arranged her marriage. “I wanted to study and requested officials to help me,” she says.
Her education was interrupted and she had difficulties in securing admission in a school the next year. “Authorities spoke to the management of St. Justin’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Sivaganga district where I had studied. The school management reduced the fee and helped me to complete my education,” she says.
She stayed in the school hostel and completed her studies. “On Sundays, my friends would get visitors but no one came to see me. I felt heartbroken. But, I would tell myself to focus on studies,” she says.
She secured more than 90 marks in four subjects with a score of 97 in Accountancy.
‘I want to become a Chartered Accountant and support my mother and younger brother. Staying away from home has helped me understand complexities of life,” she adds.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath