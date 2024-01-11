GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student volunteers asked to explain importance of road safety rules to kin

January 11, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
College students engaged in a traffic awareness drive at Kalavasal junction in Madurai on Thursday.

College students engaged in a traffic awareness drive at Kalavasal junction in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Madurai City Police, in association with the Ministry of Youth Welfare and Sports and Madurai District Nehru Yuva Kendra, conducted an awareness programme for NSS volunteers of a few city colleges on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner D. Kumar explained to the girl students the difficulties faced by traffic constables while regulating traffic. “More than the police enforcement, it is the awareness among road users, including pedestrians, of the safe driving/riding and crossing that will help in making the city accident-free,” he said.

The road users were not aware of many traffic signages. “Students should impress upon their family members to compulsorily use helmets when they take their bikes out. It is only in the interest of their own safety,” he said, adding besides using helmets, the bike riders should fasten the chin strap.

Proper signalling and watching through rear view mirrors before taking turns at road junctions would help in avoiding accidents. Mr. Kumar said select NSS volunteers were given orientation on traffic rules, signages and causes of accidents.

These volunteers would assist the police at important traffic signals and explain road safety rules to road users, he added.

Revenue Divisional Officer R.D. Shalini, Youth Welfare Deputy Director Senthil Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) A. Thirumalaikumar, and Assistant Commissioners Selwin and Mariappan were present.

