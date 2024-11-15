ADVERTISEMENT

Student suffers fracture on his leg as goalpost at school falls on him in Madurai

Published - November 15, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The boy suffered a fracture on his right leg after a goalpost at a school fell on him in Madurai on Thursday.

A Class VII boy, V. Udhayakumar, suffered fracture on his leg after the goalpost at a school ground here got uprooted while he was hanging on it on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

His father, K. Vinod, 35,of Vilangudi, has lodged a complaint against the administration of Britto Higher Secondary School at Mela Ponnagaram.

In his complaint with Inspector of Police, Karimedu, Mr. Vinod said his son was studying in TELC school. He was taken to Britto school for sports training offered by the Britto School administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

While playing at the school ground, the boy dangled from the goalpost.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suddenly, the goalpost got uprooted and the boy, along with the goalpost, fell down. The iron post fell on the boy’s leg and the right leg suffered a fracture. He has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Vinod alleged that the administration had failed to properly maintain the goalpost. As the bolts and nuts had not been properly fixed, it led to the accident, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US