 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student suffers fracture on his leg as goalpost at school falls on him in Madurai

Published - November 15, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
The boy suffered a fracture on his right leg after a goalpost at a school fell on him in Madurai on Thursday.

The boy suffered a fracture on his right leg after a goalpost at a school fell on him in Madurai on Thursday.

A Class VII boy, V. Udhayakumar, suffered fracture on his leg after the goalpost at a school ground here got uprooted while he was hanging on it on Thursday.

His father, K. Vinod, 35,of Vilangudi, has lodged a complaint against the administration of Britto Higher Secondary School at Mela Ponnagaram.

In his complaint with Inspector of Police, Karimedu, Mr. Vinod said his son was studying in TELC school. He was taken to Britto school for sports training offered by the Britto School administration.

While playing at the school ground, the boy dangled from the goalpost.

Suddenly, the goalpost got uprooted and the boy, along with the goalpost, fell down. The iron post fell on the boy’s leg and the right leg suffered a fracture. He has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Vinod alleged that the administration had failed to properly maintain the goalpost. As the bolts and nuts had not been properly fixed, it led to the accident, he said.

Published - November 15, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.