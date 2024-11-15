Student suffers fracture on his leg as goalpost at school falls on him in Madurai

A Class VII boy, V. Udhayakumar, suffered fracture on his leg after the goalpost at a school ground here got uprooted while he was hanging on it on Thursday.

His father, K. Vinod, 35,of Vilangudi, has lodged a complaint against the administration of Britto Higher Secondary School at Mela Ponnagaram.

In his complaint with Inspector of Police, Karimedu, Mr. Vinod said his son was studying in TELC school. He was taken to Britto school for sports training offered by the Britto School administration.

While playing at the school ground, the boy dangled from the goalpost.

Suddenly, the goalpost got uprooted and the boy, along with the goalpost, fell down. The iron post fell on the boy’s leg and the right leg suffered a fracture. He has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Vinod alleged that the administration had failed to properly maintain the goalpost. As the bolts and nuts had not been properly fixed, it led to the accident, he said.