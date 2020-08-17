Student sculpts stone nagaswaram

Making the most of the lockdown period, B. Karthik Rajan, a Class 12 student and a resident of Pasumalai here, has sculpted several objects out of stone, including a nagaswaram.

His father K. Balamurugan has been making stone sculptures of deities for temples for the past 22 years. The boy says the nagaswaram was sculpted out of a single stone. “Two nagaswaram artists from Tirupparankundram played the stone instrument and said it played well,” he said.

Apart from nagaswaram, he has also sculpted sword, kuthuvilakku and chain.

Mr. Balamurugan said his son was always interested in making sculptures. “All the objects that he had sculpted during the lockdown period are based on his own ideas. This period has kindled a creative spark in him,” he said.