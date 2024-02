February 14, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A Class 5 student was killed in a road accident near Ambasamudram in the district on Wednesday. Police said an autorickshaw, carrying schoolchildren from Vickramasingapuram to the school in Ambasamudram on Wednesday morning, overturned at Agasthiyarpatti to kill Class 5 student Pradhish, 11, on the spot. As six more students sustained injuries, they were taken to the Government Hospital at Ambaamudram. Vickramasingapuram police have registered a case.

