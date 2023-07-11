ADVERTISEMENT

Student killed as school van falls into roadside dry stream

July 11, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The school van which overturned near near Saruganendal in Sivaganga district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A Class VII student, Harivelan, was killed after he fell down from a speeding school van that fell into a dry stream near Saruganendal under Tiruppachethi police station limits on Tuesday.

Twenty students and three school staff sustained simple injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the van which was transporting students from Vembathur was proceeding towards the school in Periyakottai.

When it was approaching Saruganendal, the driver, Suresh Kumar, lost control of the van and it veered off the road and fell into the dry stream.

With the door of the van kept open, the boy was thrown out of the vehicle and he fell down. He died of head injuries, Inspector of Police M. Rajkumar said.

The vehicle overturned after rolling down for nearly eight feet into the stream.

The van, which was run by the private school, did not follow the rules of safe operation of school vehicles. It did not even have the mandatory yellow paint and the door was not locked. Investigation into the violations of the school van was underway. The driver was arrested, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US