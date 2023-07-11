Student killed as school van falls into roadside dry stream

July 11, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

A Class VII student, Harivelan, was killed after he fell down from a speeding school van that fell into a dry stream near Saruganendal under Tiruppachethi police station limits on Tuesday.

Twenty students and three school staff sustained simple injuries.

According to police, the van which was transporting students from Vembathur was proceeding towards the school in Periyakottai.

When it was approaching Saruganendal, the driver, Suresh Kumar, lost control of the van and it veered off the road and fell into the dry stream.

With the door of the van kept open, the boy was thrown out of the vehicle and he fell down. He died of head injuries, Inspector of Police M. Rajkumar said.

The vehicle overturned after rolling down for nearly eight feet into the stream.

The van, which was run by the private school, did not follow the rules of safe operation of school vehicles. It did not even have the mandatory yellow paint and the door was not locked. Investigation into the violations of the school van was underway. The driver was arrested, the police said.