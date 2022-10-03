Student in hospital after drinking soft drink offered by another student

The Hindu Bureau
October 03, 2022 21:13 IST

NAGERCOIL: A Class 6 student, who drank a soft drink offered by another student, has been admitted to the hospital with badly damaged digestive track.

 Police said the students of a school at Athencode near Kaliyakkavilai shared sweets among themselves to celebrate the start of their quarterly holidays on September 24. When a Class 6 student from Methukummal, also near Kaliyakkavilai, was offered soft drink by another unknown student, he reportedly refused to accept it. As the stranger student insisted, the Class 6 student took the soft drink.

 When he fell sick and was running fever on the next day, his parents took him to the nearby hospital. Even as the fever continued, the body developed digestive disorders while blisters were noticed all over the tongue.

 On being shifted to another hospital at Neyyattinkara, the radiological investigations proved that the boy’s digestive track had been badly damaged by a chemical, which had allegedly been mixed with the soft drink.

 Based on the complaint from the boy’s parents, the Kaliyakkavilai police have registered a case and have collected CCTV footages from the cameras installed near the school to identify the boy who gave him the soft drink.

