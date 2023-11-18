Student held for impregnating teenage girl

November 18, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Police on Saturday arrested a Plus Two student for impregnating a teenage girl.

Police said parents of a Plus One girl student from a village near Kanniyakumari took her to the hospital a couple of days ago after she complained of stomach pain. When the doctors screened her, they found that she was pregnant. Further investigations revealed that the teenager was carrying an eight-month-old foetus.

After revealing the girl’s condition to her parents, the doctors alerted the police. During inquiry, the girl told the police that she was in love with a Plus Two student from Nesamony Nagar in Nagercoil and he sexually abused her.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s parents, the Nagercoil All Women Police arrested the Plus Two student under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.