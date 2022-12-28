Student from Salem drowns near Kalakkad tank

December 28, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A 22-year-old Ranjith Kumar, son of Karuppannan of Mettur Taluk in Salem district, who was studying in the defence training academy at Kalakkad, died after he allegedly drowned while taking a bath in a waterbody here on Tuesday.

Police said on Wednesday that Ranjith Kumar had gone to the tank for a swim with some of his friends. Not knowing the actual depth, it is said that he had gone inside a 20-ft deep area, where he drowned. Fire and rescue service personnel from Nanguneri retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. Thirukurungudi police are investigating.

House burgled

Unidentified persons decamped with 60 sovereigns of gold jewels from a locked house at Bharati Nagar near Suthamalli near Tirunelveli.

According to police, Nambi (41), who runs a mobile phone showroom, had locked his house and gone to Madurai to see his ailing brother. When he returned home, he saw the front door lock broken and the valuables missing.

Cheranmahadevi DSP Ramakrishnan inspected the scene of crime.