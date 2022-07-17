Student from Madurai tops State in ICSE exam

A student from Madurai topped Tamil Nadu in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations for Class X, results of which were announced on Sunday.

M. Vishwa of Virudhunagar T. S. M. Manickam Nadar Janaki Ammal Higher Secondary School bagged the first rank in the State by scoring 496 out of 500.

K.R. Udhayam, secretary of the school, said that it was a matter of pride and added that Vishwa had scored centum in Science, HCG (History, Civics and Geography) and Computer Science.

“It feels absolutely ecstatic. I was only expecting centums and maybe a State rank, but coming first is a pleasant surprise,” Vishwa told The Hindu.

He said that he was consistent in spending three hours everyday after school to revise lessons and setting aside two hours on Sundays as well. “When the stress got onto me, my good circle of friends helped me overcome it and music helped me unwind,” he said who is aiming to be a dentist in the future.

“Vishwa was studious right from the beginning, as early as pre-kindergarten. Teachers too have a big contribution in this success,” said M. Manickam, father of the topper.

Further, G. Bharath Kumar of TVS Lakshmi School and R. Sri Hari of Jeevana School of Madurai secured 495 marks each, securing the third and fourth rank in the State, respectively, according to the results declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).