Student found dead on railway track

RAMANATHAPURAM

Syed Khan, 20, son of Usman Ali of Kuriyoor in Ramanathapuram district, was found dead on the railway track here on Friday.

The railway police sent the body to the Government Hospital here for post mortem.

The victim was studying in a college here. He was also working on a part-time basis in a petrol bunk in the locality. Though the exact reason for his death was still under investigation, the police said that post-mortem report could throw light on whether it was a murder or suicide. The Ramanathapuram Bazaar police are investigating.