Student ends life

Tension prevailed near a government-aided higher secondary school in Palayamkottai on Thursday after a 15-year-old girl student of the school committed suicide in her house on Wednesday as her teacher reportedly scolded her for not being regular to the school.

The police said P. Petchiammal, 15, from Seythunganallur in Thoothukudi district and studying in class 10, who was dull in studies, was reportedly warned by her teachers that she would not perform well in the public examination if she failed to work hard. Upset over this, the girl did not attend the classes for the past few days.

After her parents persuaded Petchiammal to attend the classes regularly, she returned to the school on Wednesday. When one of the teachers taking classes for her reportedly censured the girl for not attending the classes for the past two days, she left the school during the lunch break and went home where she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself.

The Seythunganallur police sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem after registering a case. Demanding action against the teacher who scolded the girl, a group of her relatives came to the school on Thursday. After the police held talks with them, they dispersed.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.