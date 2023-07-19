Student ends life in Tenkasi

July 19, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TENKASI

A girl student was found hanging in her house on Tuesday.

Police said K. Muneeswari alias Mukila, 16, of T.N. Puthukkudi, who was studying Plus One in Puliyangudi Government Girls Higher Secondary School, hanged herself in her house after returning from school in the evening.

During investigation, police reportedly found that the girl took the extreme step after a teacher allegedly scolded her in front of other students for being late to class. In a suicide note that was recovered from the scene, she said a teacher scolded her for coming late to class after interval on Tuesday morning.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

