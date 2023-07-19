ADVERTISEMENT

Student ends life in Tenkasi

July 19, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A girl student was found hanging in her house on Tuesday.

 Police said K. Muneeswari alias Mukila, 16, of T.N. Puthukkudi, who was studying Plus One in Puliyangudi Government Girls Higher Secondary School, hanged herself in her house after returning from school in the evening.

During investigation, police reportedly found that the girl took the extreme step after a teacher allegedly scolded her in front of other students for being late to class. In a suicide note that was recovered from the scene, she said a teacher scolded her for coming late to class after interval on Tuesday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US