Student ends life in hostel near Ettaiyapuram; case handed over to CB-CID

The CB-CID police have started investigation into the alleged suicide of a Class XII girl student of a government-aided higher secondary school near Ettaiyapuram in the district on Tuesday night.

Police sources said the girl, R. Vaideeswari, 16, of Andakudi near Paramakkudi in Ramanathapuram district and a student of Muthukaruppan Memorial Higher Secondary School at Sillankulam under Pasuvanthanai police station limits, was staying in the school hostel, where she allegedly ended her life in the toilet.

On getting information, Pasuvanthanai police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Vaideeswari’s parents, who came to the hospital on Wednesday, alleged that their daughter had died under mysterious circumstances. Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, who visited the school and the hostel, held talks with the parents and assured them that due action would be taken based on the post-mortem report.

The girl’s father, Ramanathan, alleged that the school management informed him of his daughter’s death only after 10 p.m. on Tuesday even though it had come to know of her death by 7.30 p.m. However, he received the body after 4 p.m. on Wednesday following the post-mortem and the talks held with him by the Collector and others.

The CB-CID police commenced the probe into the girl’s death in the evening after getting the case-related documents from Pasuvanthanai police.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.