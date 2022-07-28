Student electrocuted, another injured

SIVAGANGA

Manoj, 14, son of Marudupandi of Seenimadai near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, died when he came in contact with a live electric wire while he was reportedly plucking fruits from a tree near his school premises on Thursday.

Vigneswaran, 16, son of Kandasami of Milaganoor, who was studying in plus one, suffered multiple injuries in the incident. He has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that some boys went to a nearby house and plucked fruits. When they were plucking fruits, the tree suddenly got uprooted. In the process, a branch of the tree came in contact with a live electric wire and Manoj was electrocuted and Vigneswaran suffered injuries. He was shifted to the hospital after a first-aid.

Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy visited the Government Higher Secondary School at Kombukaranendal and consoled family members.

The Manamadurai town police are investigating.