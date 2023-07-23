ADVERTISEMENT

Student dies after participating in marathon in Madurai

July 23, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old final year engineering student M. Dinesh Kumar, son of Muthukrishnan of Kallakurichi district, allegedly died shortly after participating in the marathon organised in Madurai city on Sunday.

According to a press release from Madurai Medical College Dean A. Rathnavel, the boy, studying final year mechanical engineering, had successfully completed the marathon along with other participants.

It was said that the student, who had gone to the rest room at the Medical College, where the event got over had fallen unconscious. Immediately, he was rushed in an ambulance to the Government Rajaji Hospital Trauma Care. Following admission at 8.45 a.m. a team of doctors attended and various examinations revealed that his pulse rate and heart beat was low. At around 10.10 a.m., the patient suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and by 10.45 a.m., he was declared dead.

The body was sent for post-mortem. The police have been informed and further investigation is on, the release added.

