TIRUNELVELI

22 October 2020 21:18 IST

The Department of Commerce of Sadakathullah Appa College, Palayamkottai, in association with Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, recently conducted a five-day student development programme on ‘front accounting’.

The Digital Learning Centre of Sadakkathullah Appa College has signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT-Bombay to offer ‘spoken tutorial’ to faculty, scholars and students. The Institute has designed free open source software for use by all disciplines. Also, the faculty and students are given training to enrich teaching-learning activities.

Under the guidance of Mohamed Kasim Khan, Project Manager, Spoken Tutorial, Ministry of Education, Government of India, and Swapnali Kadam, Coordinator – Training (Tamil Nadu), IIT - Bombay, Spoken Tutorial, Ministry of Education, Government of India, the training on ‘Front accounting’ was given.

Shajun Nisha, Chief Coordinator, STP-IIT Bombay, highlighted the objectives of the programme and the uses of the software ‘front accounting’ in commerce studies.

Principal M. Mohamed Sathick presided over the event.