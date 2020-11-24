Student designs solar-powered bicycle

M. Danush Kumar, a third-year Physics student of The American College, with the solar-powered bicycle.

Madurai

24 November 2020 04:24 IST

A solar-powered bicycle has been designed by M. Danush Kumar, a third-year Physics student of The American College.

A press release from the college said the bicycle had two batteries which could be charged by electricity as well as energy generated through a solar panel. The bicycle could run continuously for 50 km with the help of the solar panel. It could run for a maximum speed of 30 km per hour. When the solar power was low, one couldpedal the bicycle.

Congratulating the student, Principal M. Davamani Christober said more students must come forward with such innovative ideas.

