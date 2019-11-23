Madurai

Student commits suicide; parents demand action against teacher

more-in

A plus one student was found dead in her house here on Sunday.

Police said that the girl identified as Maria Iswarya, 16, daughter of Anthony Karunakaran and Selvi lived in Arockiapuram.

It is suspected that she was scolded by her teacher in the school in front of other students. So, she took the extreme decision to end herself.

The school authorities maintained that the student was absent for two days and the teacher concerned questioned the girl about this, a police officer said after preliminary inquiry.

However, the parents and relatives of Maria Iswarya said that as her grandmother had passed away, she had to take leave.

Under such circumstances, without ascertaining the facts, the manner in which the teacher handled the student, resulted in mental agony.

When the parents were away, Maria Iswarya allegedly hanged herself to death in her house.

Police investigations were on. Meanwhile, for a brief period, the relatives demanded the arrest of the teacher and the school authorities.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 9:31:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/student-commits-suicide-parents-demand-action-against-teacher/article30063027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY