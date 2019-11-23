Student commits suicide; parents demand action against teacher

A plus one student was found dead in her house here on Sunday.

Police said that the girl identified as Maria Iswarya, 16, daughter of Anthony Karunakaran and Selvi lived in Arockiapuram.

It is suspected that she was scolded by her teacher in the school in front of other students. So, she took the extreme decision to end herself.

The school authorities maintained that the student was absent for two days and the teacher concerned questioned the girl about this, a police officer said after preliminary inquiry.

However, the parents and relatives of Maria Iswarya said that as her grandmother had passed away, she had to take leave.

Under such circumstances, without ascertaining the facts, the manner in which the teacher handled the student, resulted in mental agony.

When the parents were away, Maria Iswarya allegedly hanged herself to death in her house.

Police investigations were on. Meanwhile, for a brief period, the relatives demanded the arrest of the teacher and the school authorities.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.