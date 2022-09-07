Student charred to death

Staff Reporter September 07, 2022 17:36 IST

E. Praveen, 17, a Class XII student, was charred to death when a TNSTC bus caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler on an overbridge near Oddanchatram check post on Wednesday.

When Praveen and his classmates Narasiman and Akash were riding the vehicle, it collided with the TNSTC bus plying from Dindigul to Oddanchatram.

Suddenly, the bus caught fire and Praveen was charred to death while his fellow riders sustained injuries. Passengers including the driver escaped from the vehicle unhurt.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The body was taken to Government Hospital for post mortem. The injured, admitted in a private hospital at Oddanchatram, are undergoing treatment. The bus driver has been booked and further inquiries are on, the police said.