Student brings sickle to school to attack schoolmates

The timely action taken by the head of a government-aided higher secondary school averted a major clash among students on Wednesday.

When a Class X student of a government-aided higher secondary school in Thazhaiyoothu on Tirunelveli outskirts had brought a sickle to the school, the class teacher spotted it and took the student to the headmaster’s room. When the class teacher and the headmaster questioned him, he told them that he had brought the weapon to attack a classmate and his friend, also a student of the school, who had reportedly assaulted him on Tuesday.

The headmaster then questioned the other student and his friend. They reportedly confessed that they had attacked the boy.

The inquiry also revealed that the enmity between two group of students had begun in December last and it had led to the assault of one student on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the headmaster alerted the Thaazhaiyooththu police, who registered a case in this connection.

Further investigations are on.