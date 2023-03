March 13, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A first-year college student was reportedly bitten by a snake on the premises of MVM Government Arts College for Women on Monday morning. She was rushed to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

Medical Superintendent S.R. Veeramani said the student was stable and under observation. Later, in the evening, Collector S. Visakan visited her and enquired about the treatment being given to her. Dean Sugandhrarajakumari and others were present.