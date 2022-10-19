Student asked to regulate traffic as punishment for performing bike stunt

The Hindu Bureau KARAIKUDI
October 19, 2022 21:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A polytechnic student regulating traffic at Karaikudi on Wednesday on the direction of the Madurai Bench of Madras High court. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

ADVERTISEMENT

A polytechnic student who indulged in performing stunts on his motorbike regulated traffic here on Wednesday as directed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Maheshwaran (19), along with his friends indulged in a bike race near his college in Karaikudi on September 30, in which he sustained injuries. After a video clip of him performing the stunts went viral in social media, Alagappapuram police booked a case against him.

Further, the student filed a petition seeking advance bail in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After hearing this, the court directed that he must regulate traffic for seven days between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app