Madurai

Student asked to regulate traffic as punishment for performing bike stunt

A polytechnic student regulating traffic at Karaikudi on Wednesday on the direction of the Madurai Bench of Madras High court.

A polytechnic student regulating traffic at Karaikudi on Wednesday on the direction of the Madurai Bench of Madras High court. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A polytechnic student who indulged in performing stunts on his motorbike regulated traffic here on Wednesday as directed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Maheshwaran (19), along with his friends indulged in a bike race near his college in Karaikudi on September 30, in which he sustained injuries. After a video clip of him performing the stunts went viral in social media, Alagappapuram police booked a case against him.

Further, the student filed a petition seeking advance bail in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

After hearing this, the court directed that he must regulate traffic for seven days between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.


