‘Student Anthem’ enthrals audience at WDPAC

November 22, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The rendition of ‘Student Anthem’ was an inspirational performance by the students of Queen Mira International School, Madurai, at the World Day of Prayer and Action for Children (WDPAC) 2023, which was held in Mumbai recently.

The ‘Student Anthem’, penned by lyricist Madhan Karky, set to tune by Anil Srinivasan and produced by Abinath Chandran, embodies the message of unity, hope and collective learning.

The purpose of celebrating WDPAC was to bring together children and adults from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds to advance the well-being of children and protect their rights. The day is commemorated every year on November 20, which is also the World Children’s Day and the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

At the global event, a collaborative effort by UNICEF, Arigatou International and Shanti Ashram, the performance by the students of Queen Mira International School was the highlight and the anthem was hailed as a universal message of solidarity and compassion.

Managing Director of Queen Mira International School Abinath Chandran appreciated the students for their remarkable dedication in bringing the anthem to life. According to Mr. Chandran, the ‘Student Anthem’ is a lyrical journey that encourages the young generation to embrace love as their path and knowledge as their journey. It also underscores the importance of treating all life forms with respect and learning without fear.

