Strong winds accompanying sudden shower bring down over 100 trees, dozens of power lines, in Aruppukottai

June 05, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Aruppukottai

Strong winds uprooted over 100 trees and brought down the branches of numerous others in Aruppukottai, leading to a power cut in the town since Sunday evening. Even as hot weather continues to prevail in the region, sudden showers accompanied by strong winds reported around 4 p.m. on Sunday led to the trees falling.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, Tangedco workers and Aruppukottai municipal workers were employed to remove the trees in order to restore power.

According to a Tangedco official, 86 electricity poles, including 23 high tension power line poles and 63 low tension power line poles, were pulled down by the uprooted trees and their broken branches.

“Power cuts were reported in various portions of the town and surrounding areas including Palavanatham and Palayampatti. Power restoration work began immediately on Sunday evening,” the official said.

After giving priority to the restoration of HT powerlines, officials and workers drawn from various parts of the district are now trying to replace broken and bent poles. Power was restored in phases in unaffected areas. “One of the transformers in the town was also damaged,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Aruppukottai, Kariyapatti, Tiruchuli and Virudhunagar, led by Virudhunagar District Officer, K.J. Vivekanandan, were involved in the removal of the trees. “Tangedco workers are working along with us in removing of the trees for early restoration of power,” an official from the Fire and Rescue Services said.

All efforts are underway to restore power by Monday evening, officials said.

