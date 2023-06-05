ADVERTISEMENT

Strong winds accompanying sudden shower bring down over 100 trees, dozens of power lines, in Aruppukottai

June 05, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Aruppukottai

On Sunday, uprooted trees brought down 86 electricity poles, disrupting 23 high tension and 63 low tension power lines; Tangedco and municipality workers along with Fire and Rescue Service personnel are working towards clearing the trees and restoring power to the town

The Hindu Bureau

Work is underway to clear the uprooted trees and their branches in Aruppokottai town, officials said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Strong winds uprooted over 100 trees and brought down the branches of numerous others in Aruppukottai, leading to a power cut in the town since Sunday evening. Even as hot weather continues to prevail in the region, sudden showers accompanied by strong winds reported around 4 p.m. on Sunday led to the trees falling.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, Tangedco workers and Aruppukottai municipal workers were employed to remove the trees in order to restore power.

According to a Tangedco official, 86 electricity poles, including 23 high tension power line poles and 63 low tension power line poles, were pulled down by the uprooted trees and their broken branches.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Power cuts were reported in various portions of the town and surrounding areas including Palavanatham and Palayampatti. Power restoration work began immediately on Sunday evening,” the official said.

After giving priority to the restoration of HT powerlines, officials and workers drawn from various parts of the district are now trying to replace broken and bent poles. Power was restored in phases in unaffected areas. “One of the transformers in the town was also damaged,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Aruppukottai, Kariyapatti, Tiruchuli and Virudhunagar, led by Virudhunagar District Officer, K.J. Vivekanandan, were involved in the removal of the trees. “Tangedco workers are working along with us in removing of the trees for early restoration of power,” an official from the Fire and Rescue Services said.

All efforts are underway to restore power by Monday evening, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US