Stringent action taken against youth for creating ruckus in front of colleges

November 25, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Madurai

Two incidents under Madurai city police limits in which youth created ruckus in front of women’s college shocked the city police when video clipping of the chaos and assault on innocent people went viral in social media on October 30.

The police were caught unawares by the unlawful activities which were reported in quick successions. However, the police were not only swift in acting, but also did not spare any of the accused.

“We have arrested all the accused in both the incidents reported under Tallakulam and Sellur police station limits,” said Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar.

One of them, a juvenile, was a son of a Special Sub-Inspector, and the police showed no mercy even to him, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tallakulam, S. Jaganathan.

Besides booking them under non-bailable sections of Indian Penal Code, the city police detained four of the aggressors of Tallakulam incident under the Goondas Act.

“We would have acted immediately provided the college authorities had alerted the police. In both the incidents, only after the video went viral in social media, did the police come to know,” the Commissioner said.

While all of them were arrested, the police detained those who had shown aggression under the Goondas Act.

“On the youth who hit the gate of the college with the bike, the one who assaulted the watchman and the two who threatened the college girls were detained under the Goondas Act,” he added.

In both the incidents, the police said that “mob psychology” had the major role and the youth suddenly behaved in violent manner. In the first incident, the youth, who had come in big numbers, on Thevar Guru puja day, on their bikes, suddenly turned towards the college.

In the second incident, when some of the drunk youth, in a funeral procession, were honking horns and using abusive words, got provoked when one of the parents questioned their indecent act.

“In a fit of anger, they assaulted him,” Sellur ACP M. Vijayakumar said.

Consequent to the two incidents, the city police put additional vigil on women’s colleges. A team of police moves along the college gates at morning and evening. Besides, the patrol vehicles are also parked.

The principals have been given the contact numbers of all police officers of the respective police stations and told to alert them immediately in case of any untoward incident.

“We are now ensuring that no funeral procession passes through Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women, but through the Moongil Kadai Street,” Mr. Vijayakumar said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, N. Mohanraj, said that the case particulars of the student accused in the Tallakulam case were sent to their respective colleges for further action.

“We have taken stringent action in both the cases. We hope this sends a strong message among youth, especially students, about the consequences of showing heroism in public places,” Mr. Senthil Kumar said.