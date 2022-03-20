Stringent action being taken against ganja smugglers, vendors: DGP

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu at a review meeting held at the District Police Office in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Sunday said stringent action was being taken against ganja smugglers and vendors operating in the State.

With the COVD-19 pandemic subsiding to a great extent, educational institutions were reopening in Tamil Nadu. Hence, surveillance had been intensified on campuses across the State, he told reporters here.

After gathering specific intelligence about the drug network, Tamil Nadu police went to Andhra Pradesh and busted the gang. “Our actions will be tough and stern as per the laws. No violator will be allowed to roam scot-free.,” he said “Similarly, following instructions from the Chief Minister, anti-social elements will be dealt with an iron hand. “

The action taken during the last six months against rowdyism was under review at the range level (office of DIG) and action to be taken over the next six months would be discussed down to the sub-division level (office of DSP). Recently, he held such review meetings in Kancheepuram and Vellore Ranges, the senior police official said.

Integrated approach

The DGP said that in coastal districts such as Ramanathapuram, an integrated approach among officials at multiple levels/departments had fetched the desired results. Be it surveillance or prevention of crimes, or arrests, the joint operations had discouraged smugglers. The district police coordinated with the Coastal Security Group, Indian Coast Guard, Naval attachment and Forest and Revenue Departments. Huge seizures of sea cucumber, turmeric, ganja, cocaine, cardamom, sura fish and arrests, among others, were due to the integrated approach.

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu interacting with police personnel of Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts at the District Police Office in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Appreciating the officers from Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts for their commendable performance over the last six months in various seizures and arrests, Mr. Sylendra Babu said the State police were taking stern action against persons booked under the POCSO Act. Again, coordination with Childline, Child Protection Units and Social Welfare Department had yielded good results.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg, who took charge two days ago, DIG of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) N.M. Mylvaganan, Superintendents of Police (Ramanathapuram) E. Karthik and Senthil Kumar (Sivaganga) and other officers from the two districts participated at a review meeting held at the District Police Office.

Later, the DGP proceeded to Dhanushkodi to greet a 14-year-old autistic girl Jiya Rai, daughter of Madan Rai, an Indian Navy sailor from Mumbai, who swam from Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi. A few years ago, the young girl, with autism spectrum dDisorder, created a swimming record covering about 20 nautical miles n the Arabian Sea, officials said.