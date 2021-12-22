‘Stringent action against share autos for MV Act violation’

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Wednesday warned share autorichshaws operating in the district of seizure of their vehicles if they altered the seating arrangement to carry more than the permitted number of passengers.

Speaking at the quarterly meeting with voluntary consumer organisations here, Dr. Aneesh Sekhar said autorickshaws with permit to operate as share-auto would also face cancellation of permits by the Regional Transport Officers for violations of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Transport and police officials had been asked to identify school and college students travelling foot-board and the violation should be taken up with the heads of their educational institutions as a deterrent measure.

The Collector also promised to take action on complaints lodged by consumer organisations on defective services offered of Madurai Corporation, Tangedco, TNSTC and the Departments of Food Protection and Health.

District Revenue Officer G. Senthilkumari and District Supply Officer K. Murugesan were present.