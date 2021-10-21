Surgical bandage cloth manufacturers continue strike

Around 2,000 powerlooms involved in manufacturing of surgical bandage cloth have gone on strike for the second consecutive day pressing for reduction in price of raw materials.

The manufacturers, under the aegis of Surgical Bandage Cloth Manufacturers Association, Chatrapatti, began the four-day strike from Wednesday.

The looms are located in Chatrapatti, Samsigapuram, Sankarapandiyapuram and Ayyanapuram.

‘The cotton yarn that was sold at a cost of ₹ 9,000 in September has now gone to ₹ 13,500, said the association president, N. Senthilraj.

Similarly, the cost of other raw materials, including acid and firewood, has gone up sharply. The hike in price of diesel has led to 25% increase of freight rate, he added.

He complained that all State Governments have stopped procurement of surgical bandages owing to COVID-19. ‘We have lost major business and have lot of finished goods stagnant in our godowns. In the given situation, we cannot operate the looms as we will not be able to sell them, he said.

The association demanded that the State and Centre took steps to bring down the price of raw materials and start procurement of their goods in the interest of the livelihood of 12,000 employees who are directly and indirectly employed in the industry.