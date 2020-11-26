Strike hits work at VOC Port

THOOTHUKUDI

26 November 2020 21:29 IST

Major trade unions and employees’ federations in Thoothukudi district on Thursday participated in the nationwide strike which was organised to condemn the Central government to drop its anti-labour policies, Farm Laws and new pension scheme.

Protests and road blockades were held in 13 places and about 900 men and women courted arrest across the district.

Employees owing allegiance to the LPF, AITUC and CITU abstained from work at VOC Port. As a result, loading and unloading activities were badly hit. Central government employees, including those working with Post and Telegraphs and BSNL, also abstained from work. Many of the post offices functioned with skeleton staff.

Tirunelveli

In Tirunelveli district, 650 persons were arrested after they blocked traffic at Melapalayam, Palayamkottai and other places. They demanded the Central government to drop the move to privatise public sector undertakings under the pretext of minimising loss. The Bharatiya Janata Party government had a hidden agenda to give the PSUs to their ‘friends in the corporate circuit,’ the union leaders said.

The 10 trade unions taking part in the nation-wide call would not remain mute spectators and would intensify the agitation, they said.

Tenkasi

In Tenkasi district, 781 men and women were arrested. The union members, who assembled in front of the Head Post Office in Tenkasi, demanded the Centre to fill up vacancies. The State government too had the responsibility to take it up with the Centre, they said. Similar agitations were held near Kamarajar statue in Alangulam and near Tahsildar office in Shencottah.