Strike call hits normal life in Sankarankovil, other towns

Normal life in Sankarankovil, Karivalamvanthanallur, Sivagiri, Thiruvenkatam, Veerakeralampudhur and other towns came to a grinding halt as a strike was observed on Tuesday.

After the State Government announced creation of Tenkasi district from Tirunelveli district, Sankarankovil residents urged it to make their town as headquarters of the new district. However, the government that appointed a Special Officer for the Tenkasi district and posted him at Tenkasi to complete preliminary formalities is yet to make a formal announcement on the headquarters.

So, residents formed a coordination committee with traders, workers of powerlooms, advocates, various organisations and representatives of various political parties including the AIADMK to achieve their demand of separate Sankarankovil district. The committee declared a general strike at Sankarankovil, Thiruvenkatam, Sivagiri, Veerakeralampudhur taluks on Tuesday to highlight their demand for separate district. The bandh call had tremendous response as all shops remained closed in these areas. After taking out a rally from Sri Sankaranarayanar Temple, the rallyists reached the taluk office and submitted a petition to Tahsildar Athinarayanan seeking a separate Sankarankovil district. They justified their demand with a series of arguments.

“Sankarankovil, the second largest town of Tirunelveli district, generates more revenue for the Central and the State governments besides housing a good number of manufacturing units including over 5,000 power looms with 15,000-odd workers, horticultural products, match and cracker industries, brick kiln units etc. If Sankarankovil district is created, people from nearby Thiruvenkatam, Sivagiri and Veerakeralampudhur taluks can easily reach the headquarters within a short duration,” former MP S. Thangavelu of DMK says.

He argues that the 9 acre government land close to the Sankarankovil taluk office, 50 acre land on Kazhugumalai Road, 20 acre land near Sankarankovil municipality office or 85 acre government land near Shanmuganallur could be used for constructing a Collectorate, District Police Office and other government offices.

Supporting the demand, lawyers of the courts in Sankarankovil and Sivagiri boycotted the court proceedings on Tuesday.

The committee members are likely to submit a petition to the Tirunelveli Collector on Wednesday in this connection.