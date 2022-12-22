Strictly follow rules to eradicate manual scavenging: HC

December 22, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MADURAI

To eradicate manual scavenging in its entirety, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a series of directions to the authorities and observed that the directions should be strictly complied with.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that the authorities should ensure the strict implementation and compliance with the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The court said stringent action should be taken against those engaging or employing persons for manual scavenging. Protective and safety equipment, in accordance with the Act, should be provided to the sanitary workers. It must be ensured that the cleaning of sewers, septic tanks, etc., is completely mechanised.

The manual scavengers and their families must be rehabilitated so that they are not forced to take up manual scavenging due to loss of income. The sanitary workers should be sensitised about the perils of manual scavenging. The workers should be sensitised about the prohibition, legislative provisions and various schemes / initiatives available for their rehabilitation and skill development for alternative employment. Compensation should be paid, if not paid, to victims of manual scavenging forthwith, the judges said.

Even after the enactment of the Act and various judgments of the Supreme Court and High Court and steps taken by the government, manual scavenging is still continuing. This situation has to be changed and the practice of manual scavenging has to be uprooted from society.

Cases of sanitary workers entering manholes, sewer lines and septic tanks in private homes / institutions, are being reported. Such incidents cannot be brushed aside, as the practice of manual scavenging is against human dignity and right to life. It is also a pathetic situation where the people engaging in manual scavenging or cleaning sewers are not even aware that it is an offence / crime. Therefore effective action should be taken to eradicate the menace, the judges observed.

The judges passed the set of directions while disposing of a batch of public interest litigation petitions that sought a direction to the authorities to strictly implement the provisions of the Act.