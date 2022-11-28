‘Strictly ban minors’ participation in online gambling, sports betting’

  1. EPaper
November 28, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response of the Centre to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the government to strictly prohibit minors from participating in online gambling and sports betting.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice on the petition filed by S. Ayyaa of Tirunelveli, who said though minors were restricted from participating, the ban was not being strictly implemented.

Pointing to the growth in the number of gambling websites and applications in recent years, he said the number of minors participating in online gambling and sports betting had also increased.

The age proof of participants of online gambling and sports betting should be properly verified, he said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

